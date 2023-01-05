La Bota Ranch residents continue to pay high HOA fees

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been almost a year since residents of La Bota Ranch won a lawsuit against the homeowner’s association, but neighbors say they have not seen the end of their problems.

KGNS reported last March that jurors sided with homeowners suing the La Bota Homeowner’s Association.

Residents who live in the area say not much has changed.

La Bota Homeowner’s Association has held a meeting to appoint a new attorney. This means a new board will be appointed to oversee financial matters.

Attorney Derly Uribe will be in charge of appointing said new board.

La Bota Ranch Resident Vanessa Perez said hopefully this will mean an end to their troubles.

“We’re looking forward to having a true board of homeowners that have no personal interests, no self-interests, no conflicts of interest or anything because this neighborhood really does need like a fresh start,” said Perez.

Although the legal battle has gone on for years now, residents still have to pay their monthly dues.

As they wait for the new board, residents are now in the transitional period where they are waiting to see how finances are left from the old board and what comes next.

Residents say they hope no relatives of the Muller Family are included in the new board.

