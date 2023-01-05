Fire sparks at Laredo Fire Department’s Station 11 on Highway 359

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Firefighters from the Laredo Fire Department had to put out a fire at one of their own buildings.

On Wednesday, January 5, around 5:45 p.m., a fire started at Fire Station 11 on Highway 359. According to the department, Crews quickly put out the fire at the station.

No word from the Laredo Fire Department on what exactly happened but they say an internal investigation is ongoing and that they “will take the appropriate steps to address the incident.”

KGNS will provide more details as they become available.

