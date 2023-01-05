Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza and unborn child appears in court

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man accused of killing a woman and her unborn child appeared in court for a status hearing.

According to the Webb County Court Docket, the hearing for Joel David Chavez was scheduled at 9 a.m. at the 111th District Court with Judge Monica Notzon.

Chavez is accused of the murder of Gracy Espinoza who was pregnant at the time of death. Espinoza’s body was found stabbed and strangled on Plum Street in September 2020.

Jury selection was initially scheduled for November 14, 2022, but it was postponed. In September 2022, Chavez’s attorney Roberto Balli said they requested an extension after new evidence was discovered. Balli said his client was not guilty and expected the trial to start in 2023.

