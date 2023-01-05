Shop Local
Man arrested for making threats to Laredo school was known to police

Brandon Ray Speed
Brandon Ray Speed(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department said the man accused of threatening a local school campus in December had made similar threats before.

Police confirmed to KGNS that this wasn’t their first run-in with the suspect, Brandon Ray Speed. It was a U.S. marshal that brought Speed back to Laredo from a San Antonio hospital. Police also confirmed they did not find a firearm in Speed’s possession but there was probable cause for his arrest.

The 19-year-old was arrested on December 16, 2022. Police say they are not taking any chances when it comes to threats and each case is handled thoroughly. Investigator Joe Baeza said, “These issues are real for us. We are not going to be sitting around waiting for something to happen. We are also bound by the letter of the law after what we can go after them for. I know with people, with all these other issues that have been coming up with other situations, would like us to throw these people in and throw away the key but the Constitution doesn’t allow us to do that. With that being said, you have to be knowledgeable and wise about what an investigation of this scope means.”

KGNS has requested the court document for more details of this case. At the time of the publication of this article, the only information provided was that Speed has been appointed a public defender and remains in the Webb County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

