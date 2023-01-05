Shop Local
Man from Monterrey admits to concealing drugs in car

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man from Monterrey, Mexico admitted to concealing drugs in his car by pleading guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

In October 2022, 23-year-old Luis Carlos Rodriguez-Elizondo attempted to drive through the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge (Bridge #2) where he told authorities he was visiting Six Flags and planned an overnight trip, but he didn’t have any luggage and a believable travel itinerary. After an X-ray scan, officers found several bundles of cocaine with an estimated street value of $150,000.

Sentencing for Rodriguez-Elizondo is set for April 11. 2023. He faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine.

