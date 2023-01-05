Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Niagara Falls illuminated in blue to support Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Niagara Falls was illuminated in blue and white lights – the Buffalo Bills’ team colors – on Tuesday night. (Source: WKBW)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A major tourist destination is showing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Niagara Falls was illuminated in blue and white lights – the Bills’ team colors – on Tuesday night.

The display was in honor of Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the football field Monday night in Cincinnati.

As of Thursday morning, Hamlin was showing “remarkable improvement” and appears to be “neurologically intact,” the team said.

Buffalo’s city hall was also illuminated in Bills colors Tuesday night and the mayor called on members of the Buffalo Landmark Illumination team to do the same.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Brandon Ray Speed
Man arrested for allegedly making online threat against school
Robert Silva says his 11-year-old daughter, Ambythst, was hit in the back with a stray bullet...
Girl, 11, killed by celebratory New Year’s Eve gunfire, father says
Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day
DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County
DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 17, 2019 frame grab from video provided by the Mexican government shows Ovidio...
Mexico arrests a son of ‘El Chapo’ ahead of Biden visit
Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won’t take part
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
Officials: 8 dead in Utah, including 5 children, the result of murder-suicide
A tree fell on a car in Sacramento, California, on Wednesday.
‘Bomb cyclone’ brings damaging winds, rain to California