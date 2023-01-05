President Biden to visit El Paso, Texas on Sunday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - President Joe Biden on Sunday will make his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office, according to administration officials.

He is set to visit El Paso, Texas on Sunday, January 8.

The plans for the visit come as the president announces a new border plan to curb illegal crossings by migrants from four nations.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.