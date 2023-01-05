Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

President Biden to visit El Paso, Texas on Sunday

The border has seen increases in migrants even as a public health law remains in place that allows authorities to turn away many who are seeking asylum. (POOL)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - President Joe Biden on Sunday will make his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office, according to administration officials.

He is set to visit El Paso, Texas on Sunday, January 8.

The plans for the visit come as the president announces a new border plan to curb illegal crossings by migrants from four nations.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Brandon Ray Speed
Man arrested for allegedly making online threat against school
Robert Silva says his 11-year-old daughter, Ambythst, was hit in the back with a stray bullet...
Girl, 11, killed by celebratory New Year’s Eve gunfire, father says
Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day
DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County
DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County

Latest News

Joel David Chavez
Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza and unborn child appears in court
Rio Bravo and El Cenizo to work on several projects this year
Rio Bravo and El Cenizo to work on several projects this year
La Bota residents continue to pay high HOA fees
La Bota residents continue to pay high HOA fees
Despite wining lawsuit, La Bota Ranch residents continue to pay high HOA fees
La Bota Ranch residents continue to pay high HOA fees