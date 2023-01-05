Shop Local
Warm & Dry Thursday, More Humid Friday/Saturday

By Richard Berler
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A dry mild airmass will be our weather control through Thursday. As it moves away to our east on Friday, more humid winds will return from the gulf. Nighttime temperatures will be chilly tonight, but will not be as cool with the more humid air Thursday night. Patchy low clouds will be possible in the more humid air early Friday morning and especially during Saturday morning. A front arriving Saturday night may bring a scattered shower Saturday night or Sunday, cloudier weather in any case.

