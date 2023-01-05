Shop Local
Webb County Treasurer is sworn-in for second term

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The man in charge of the county’s money is sworn into the position once again.

On Thursday morning, January 5, Raul Reyes, the Webb County treasurer, was sworn into his second term. Reyes said he is proud of the work his office has been able to achieve, which includes finding $9 million worth of new income for the county.

According to Reyes, his office has been able to provide 700 free notary services to county constituents. “We’re going to continue to innovate the office because there is still a lot of work that needs to be done, but I’m going to continue to work alongside our county and departments and elected offices to ensure that we continue to streamline the office and continue improving county services which is what everybody wants,” said Reyes.

Reyes was sworn in by Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina.

For more headlines. click here.

