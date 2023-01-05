Woman wanted for allegedly stealing fajita meat from several grocery stores

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is looking for a woman who they say stole fajita meat from several grocery stores.

On several incidents, the Laredo police responded to different local meat markets for theft of property. In one incident, officers responded to a local HEB store where employees reported that five packages of fajita worth $833.30 were taken by a woman without being paid for.

On another occasion, officers responded to another local meat market where a store employee reported that a woman took fajita without paying for the items. The total amount in that instance was $188.57.

Through surveillance video, investigators were able to identify the woman as 47-year-old Minerva San Juanita Lopez.

According to police, Lopez currently has 3 felony arrest warrants charging her with theft of property. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact the Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app to be eligible for a cash reward.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.