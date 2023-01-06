Accident reported on I-35

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident is causing some traffic congestion on the southbound lane of the highway.

According to Laredo Police, a car accident was reported at the I-35 exit 8B on the southbound lane before the Shiloh exit.

As a result, the right lane has been closed which is causing a little bit of traffic.

Laredo Police are urging drivers to expect delays.

