Accident reported on I-35
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident is causing some traffic congestion on the southbound lane of the highway.
According to Laredo Police, a car accident was reported at the I-35 exit 8B on the southbound lane before the Shiloh exit.
As a result, the right lane has been closed which is causing a little bit of traffic.
Laredo Police are urging drivers to expect delays.
