Accident reported on I-35

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident is causing some traffic congestion on the southbound lane of the highway.

According to Laredo Police, a car accident was reported at the I-35 exit 8B on the southbound lane before the Shiloh exit.

As a result, the right lane has been closed which is causing a little bit of traffic.

Laredo Police are urging drivers to expect delays.

Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Car chase ends in drug bust in west Laredo
Community invited to celebrate Dia De Los Reyes in Nuevo Laredo
