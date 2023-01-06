Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Amazon employee accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise

Devan Thomas is accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise from Amazon.
Devan Thomas is accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise from Amazon.(Memphis Police Department)
By Myracle Evans and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee say an Amazon employee has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise.

According to the Memphis Police Department 26-year-old Devan Thomas stole $325,000 worth of items from Amazon that included Apple and Samsung phones, Nintendo consoles, cellphone accessories and jewelry.

Authorities said Amazon loss prevention specialists used a digital evidence trail and location tracking to link Thomas to the stolen merchandise.

Police said Thomas confessed to stealing the items.

According to Amazon, Thomas first started working for the company in November 2020.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minerva San Juanita Lopez, 47
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing fajita meat from several grocery stores
Joel David Chavez
Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza and unborn child appears in court
Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Brandon Ray Speed
Man arrested for making threats to Laredo school was known to police
Car chase ends in drug bust in west Laredo
Car chase ends in drug bust in west Laredo

Latest News

FILE - American soldiers drive a Bradley fighting vehicle during a joint exercise with Syrian...
US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors
Wisconsin woman accused of poisoning husband’s coffee with veterinary drugs
Wisconsin woman accused of poisoning husband’s coffee with veterinary drugs
Wisconsin woman accused of poisoning husband’s coffee with veterinary drugs
The Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi for patients with Alzheimer’s, specifically...
US health officials approve closely watched Alzheimer’s drug
FILE - Norm Pattis, attorney for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, gives his opening statement in...
Alex Jones lawyer suspended 6 months over confidential records release