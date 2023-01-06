Another warm day

Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Friday some areas may experiences some patchy fog in your early commute .

This morning were looking at cloudy skies in the low 60s with slightly humid conditions.

Areas along the Texas coast and in the deep south also have fog this morning and there’s a fog advisory for Zapata and Rio Grande Valley until 9am .

Temps should increase into the uppers 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions a high of 83.

Tonight a full moon with breezy conditions a low of 65.

Tomorrow humid and warm 60s in the morning with partly sunny skies a high of 79.

Saturday night into Sunday a weak front will slightly drop temperatures into the upper 60s and 70s .

Also bringing rain chances for Saturday night into Sunday before noon .

Have a great day and weekend.

