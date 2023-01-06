Shop Local
Car chase ends in drug bust in west Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A traffic stop that escalated into a car chase results in the discovery of several bundles of drugs.

On Thursday night, at around 8 p.m. Laredo Police and Border Patrol agents were seen at the corner of Lafayette and Santa Maria.

On Friday, Border Patrol confirmed that it started as a traffic stop that led to a chase and ended in an arrest on Pierce Street.

Agents found three bundles of drugs believed to be marijuana inside the Jeep.

The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

