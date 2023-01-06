City of Laredo softball and baseball fields closed for maintenance

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking for a place to play baseball or softball over the weekend, you might be benched.

According to the Laredo Parks Department, all the baseball and softball fields will be closed until further notice due to maintenance.

Park officials are urging athletes to refrain from using all fields until they give the greenlight.

We’ll keep you updated as more details become available.

