Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo bakery makes hundreds of Rosca cakes for Dia de los Reyes

Laredo bakery makes hundreds of Rosca cakes for Dia de los Reyes
Laredo bakery makes hundreds of Rosca cakes for Dia de los Reyes(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was a busy morning for several bakeries across Laredo as many tried to get their hands on a Rosca cake.

In celebration of Dia de los Reyes or Three Kings Day, several bakeries made mass quantities of Rosca Cakes to meet the demands of Laredoans.

Jan. 6 commemorates the Three Wise Men who traveled bearing gifts for baby Jesus.

The Quickie Bakery said due to the increase in popularity the holiday has gained, the holiday is one of its busiest days.

Last year the bakery made a little over 500 Rosca cakes and this year they are projected to sell 1,100.

Alfred Rodman, the manager of Quickie Bakery said the cakes are specific to the holiday and is surrounded in symbolism.

“The day of the Three Kings is the day that the Three Wise Men went to pay a visit to baby Jesus and turned in their gifts and that’s what we try to put together on the Roscas,” said Rodman. “We have our Roscas that are topped with different fruit on top of different colors to signify the emeralds, the rubies, the gold that was turned into baby Jesus by the Three Wise Men, the Three Kings and that is the significance behind the Roscas.”

As part of the tradition, bakeries insert a tiny plastic baby inside the bread which symbolizes the baby Jesus.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minerva San Juanita Lopez, 47
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing fajita meat from several grocery stores
Joel David Chavez
Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza and unborn child appears in court
Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Brandon Ray Speed
Man arrested for making threats to Laredo school was known to police
Car chase ends in drug bust in west Laredo
Car chase ends in drug bust in west Laredo

Latest News

Laredoans Against Drunk Driving to hold Skate Jam in honor of Derek Trevino
Laredoans Against Drunk Driving to hold Skate Jam in honor of Derek Trevino
City of Laredo softball and baseball fields closed for maintenance
City of Laredo softball and baseball fields closed for maintenance
File photo: Independence Hills Park
City of Laredo softball and baseball fields closed for maintenance
Laredo City Council will not re-open city manager application
Laredo City Council will not re-open city manager application