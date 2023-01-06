Laredo bakery makes hundreds of Rosca cakes for Dia de los Reyes

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was a busy morning for several bakeries across Laredo as many tried to get their hands on a Rosca cake.

In celebration of Dia de los Reyes or Three Kings Day, several bakeries made mass quantities of Rosca Cakes to meet the demands of Laredoans.

Jan. 6 commemorates the Three Wise Men who traveled bearing gifts for baby Jesus.

The Quickie Bakery said due to the increase in popularity the holiday has gained, the holiday is one of its busiest days.

Last year the bakery made a little over 500 Rosca cakes and this year they are projected to sell 1,100.

Alfred Rodman, the manager of Quickie Bakery said the cakes are specific to the holiday and is surrounded in symbolism.

“The day of the Three Kings is the day that the Three Wise Men went to pay a visit to baby Jesus and turned in their gifts and that’s what we try to put together on the Roscas,” said Rodman. “We have our Roscas that are topped with different fruit on top of different colors to signify the emeralds, the rubies, the gold that was turned into baby Jesus by the Three Wise Men, the Three Kings and that is the significance behind the Roscas.”

As part of the tradition, bakeries insert a tiny plastic baby inside the bread which symbolizes the baby Jesus.

