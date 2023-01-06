Shop Local
Laredo City Council will not re-open city manager application

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo may be one step closer to finding a permanent city manager.

On Thursday, Laredo’s new mayor and city council met for a two-and-a-half-hour special called meeting.

The meeting started off with many Laredoans taking to the podium to voice their concerns to the newly elected mayor and new faces of the council.

Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino wanted to make a change on Thursday night’s agenda.

He was proposing to reopen the application window for an additional week to allow more qualified candidates to apply for the position, which was originally closed on Dec. 14.

“This is the first step of us to understand that we can help the public to understand, and we can bring items to city council to express people view and this way the public will be informed,” said Dr. Trevino.

At first some council members did support the proposal by Mayor Trevino but after several back-and-forth discussions, a unanimous decision was made to proceed with the hiring process without reopening the application window for city manager.

However, it was decided for council to have a city manager workshop behind closed doors.

Newly elected District Two Councilmember Daisy Campos Rodriguez believes this workshop will allow everyone to be on the same page before selecting a city manager.

“The people chose me, the people asked me to be their voice, and that’s what I’m trying to do,” said Rodriguez. “Just for it to be a fair process and for it to be a transparent and neutral process for everybody and not to have those situations where there’s leaked information, so I just want to be very transparent. It’s for the public, that’s what they are asking and that’s what they want from us.”

As of now, there will only be eight applicants for the city manager position.

The city manager workshops are expected to happen before the applicants’ names are made public.

