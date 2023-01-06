Laredo leaders agree to keep names of city manager candidates temporarily private

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Questions continue to linger Thursday’s special City Council meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to propose the reopening of the application process to allow more candidates to apply for the city manager position, but the meting took a turn after new concerns regarding the list of candidates were brought to light.

The names of the potential candidates were allegedly leaked before city council or city officials knew who was applying.

Council ended up voting against extending the application window; however, they did vote to have a private workshop in order to review the candidate’s resume and other private information.

This proposal was brought up by District 8 Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa who says she prefers to review the applications behind closed doors to protect the identities of the applicants.

Other councilmembers like Ruben Gutierrez Jr. agreed that it would protect the identities of the individuals who are vying for the position.

“I didn’t seem fair to open it up, to extend the actual deadline, that’s why there’s deadlines in the process, and that’s what we want to keep. And making sure the integrity is there that council members or the mayor are not getting involved with the process of hiring the new city manager, as far as applicants are concerned.”

The mayor, city attorney and council members will review the eight candidates who applied for the position next week and then a group will choose the top three applicants for the position.

Lastly, the mayor and council will publicly announce the names of the candidates by the end of the month.

The consulting company used to help with the search for a city manager assures that they did not release any information or the names of the applicants.

