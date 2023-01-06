Laredo school districts share covid safety measures before students’ return

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that the holidays have come and gone, UISD officials are preparing for the return of its students and teachers.

In an effort to keep its students and staff safe, United ISD officials are recommending covid testing for its employees.

The district provided free covid test kits to each employee before the break; however, they are not collecting the results and testing is not mandatory.

As for Laredo ISD, they too issue out covid tests to its staff and they are asking any employee who tests positive to report it to the district.

Both school districts are asking students to remain at home if they are sick.

The first day for both UISD and LISD is set for Jan. 9.

