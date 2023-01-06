Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo school districts share covid safety measures before students’ return

LISD prepares for covid and flu season
LISD prepares for covid and flu season(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that the holidays have come and gone, UISD officials are preparing for the return of its students and teachers.

In an effort to keep its students and staff safe, United ISD officials are recommending covid testing for its employees.

The district provided free covid test kits to each employee before the break; however, they are not collecting the results and testing is not mandatory.

As for Laredo ISD, they too issue out covid tests to its staff and they are asking any employee who tests positive to report it to the district.

Both school districts are asking students to remain at home if they are sick.

The first day for both UISD and LISD is set for Jan. 9.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Brandon Ray Speed
Man arrested for allegedly making online threat against school
Minerva San Juanita Lopez, 47
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing fajita meat from several grocery stores
Robert Silva says his 11-year-old daughter, Ambythst, was hit in the back with a stray bullet...
Girl, 11, killed by celebratory New Year’s Eve gunfire, father says
Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day

Latest News

Community invited to celebrate Dia de Los Reyes
Community invited to celebrate Dia De Los Reyes in Nuevo Laredo
Man arrested for making terroristic threats
Man from Monterrey admits to concealing drugs in car
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing fajita meat from several grocery stores