Laredoans Against Drunk Driving to hold Skate Jam in honor of Derek Trevino

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Skaters of various ages are invited to an annual competition that seeks to honor a late skateboarder who was killed by a drunk driver.

This weekend, Laredoans Against Drunk Driving will hold its tenth annual Derek R. Trevino Memorial Skate Jam at North Central Park.

Elizabeth Alonso Villarreal, the Founder of LADD decided to organize this event to honor Derek after his friends approached her and talked about honoring his memory in the form of a skateboarding competition.

It’s not just about providing skateboarders with an event to show off their talent, but also an event to speak to the younger generation about the dangers of drinking and driving.

“My baby boy, he was 19 years old when he was taken away by a drunk driver, he’d be 30 right now,” said Villarreal. “Like you mentioned it’s not just the victims, but the family that is left behind and it’s something that you carry all the time and we don’t wish this on anybody and that’s why we emphasize to make sure that you have a safe ride home if you have been drinking.”

The skate jam will take place this Saturday, Jan. 7 at North Central Park.

Registration will start at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony will get underway at 10 a.m.

