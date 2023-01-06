Nuevo Laredo pastor requests the release of migrant’s body

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A family looking for answers regarding the body of their loved one, led to a demonstration outside the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Friday morning, religious leaders gathered outside to ask the office to release the body of Pedro Meza Reyes to his family.

Reyes left his home in Mexico in hopes of going to the U.S. for a better life.

The organization claims Reyes fell victim to traffickers.

His body was found last June in the streets of Laredo.

Pastor Lorenzo Ortiz said the Reyes Family wants to give him a proper burial.

“There are thousands of bodies all on the border because of traffickers and people trying to reach a better dream,” said Ortiz. “They just end up in these circumstances. That’s why we have to invite not just the NGO’s or organizations, whoever wants to be involved in these cases of human rights where we can help these families to get to an end in these special situations.”

KGNS News has previously reported several cases; however, the Webb County Medical Examiner, Corrine Stern said, in general, the wait time to receive DNA results has decreased from five to six months.

This means that families could be reunited with their loved ones sooner.

Dr. Stern explained the office cannot release specific information about certain cases.

