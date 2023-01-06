Shop Local
Texas SWAT team captures alleged arsonist

By NBC News Channel
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRING, TX. (KGNS) - An accused arsonist has surrendered after intentionally setting fire to a second home within days in Texas.

Police say Pablo Patino, 28 is accused of setting fire to his estranged wife’s parents home earlier this week and also is believed to have set another fire inside his home in Spring, Texas before surrendering to authorities on Thursday.

A SWAT team was called to the home where they say Patino barricaded himself inside.

A short time later, flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the home.

Patino eventually climbed out of a window as flames continued to engulf the home and surrendered to police.

Patino was evaluated by emergency medical crews and then taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation.

