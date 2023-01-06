UISD to conduct mock Reunification Exercise

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a local school district wants to put its safety protocols to the test.

As a result, UISD will be conducting a mock reunification exercise before the students return to the classrooms

On Friday, Jan 6. UISD employees will return to the school for a professional development day.

During this time, the district’s crisis response team will conduct a mock scenario that will include an active shooter scenario at the Alexander High School ninth grade campus.

Administrators will play the role of students and teachers and will be bused to the Sames Auto Arena for reunification with parents.

The school buses with a police escort will arrive at the Sames Arena at around 2:00 p.m.

Another group of administrators will then receive a text message from Parent Square (UISD’s parent notification system), to come pick up their students at the Sames Arena. This will occur at around 2:30 p.m.

