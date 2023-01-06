UISD holds practices reunification protocol

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s been more than seven months since the Uvalde massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The tragedy was a wake-up call to many school districts across the country including districts in Laredo.

On Friday afternoon, UISD held its active shooter mock scenario to prepare students and staff at Alexander High School’s ninth grade campus.

School officials practiced the student reunification process with their parents at the Sames Auto Arena.

The district’s crisis response team held the exercise at 2:30 p.m.

District officials say the mock reunification drill is an opportunity to practice UISD’s safety procedures and protocols.

