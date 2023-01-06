Warm, Then, Slight Shower Chance Sunday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Rising humidity with winds from the gulf may produce patchy low clouds or fog Friday morning. It will be a shallow layer of humid air, and drier air above will mix the clouds away with a sunny Friday afternoon. A front from the great Plains will encounter the more humid air with cloudier skies and a slight chance of showers Saturday night and Sunday.

