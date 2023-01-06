Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina sworn into office

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - A county judge renewed his oath to protect and serve the people of Webb County.

On Thursday, Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina was sworn in outside the commissioner’s court office.

During his thank you speech, Judge Tijerina said that he will continue to work for the people of Webb County.

He also announced that the Texas Supreme Court nominated him to the State Judicial Conduct Commission, making him the only judge in Webb County to receive such nomination.

Tijerina also thanked all those who voted for him and spoke of his accomplishments.

“Right now I’m proud to tell the people in Webb County that we’re doing more with less,” said Tijerina. “What do I mean by that? In 2023, we are at a 130 million dollars with 50 million dollars in the bank, and that is everything that we’re doing, we’re being physically conservative, we’re doing everything that we can.”

The judge said part of his plans for his term is to build the county fair, more fire stations, have a detox center and work with the City of Laredo to create additional international bridges.

