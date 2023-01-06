Webb County Sheriff’s Office distributes gifts for Dia de Los Reyes

Webb County, TX (KGNS) - Kids in Webb County have a little bit more to smile about this Dia de Reyes.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office distributed gifts on Friday afternoon to celebrate the holiday.

Dia de los Reyes marks when the Three Wise Men visited Jesus on the manger with gifts.

So, kids across Mexico celebrate by placing their shoes under a tree on Jan. 5 to get gifts from the Three Wise Men on Jan. 6.

Deputies gave children in El Cenizo, Rio Bravo, Santa Rita, San Jose and Heritage Park toys they could enjoy.

Officials with the office say they gave out about 400 gifts across the county.

