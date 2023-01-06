Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Webb County Sheriff’s Office distributes gifts for Dia de Los Reyes
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Webb County, TX (KGNS) - Kids in Webb County have a little bit more to smile about this Dia de Reyes.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office distributed gifts on Friday afternoon to celebrate the holiday.

Dia de los Reyes marks when the Three Wise Men visited Jesus on the manger with gifts.

So, kids across Mexico celebrate by placing their shoes under a tree on Jan. 5 to get gifts from the Three Wise Men on Jan. 6.

Deputies gave children in El Cenizo, Rio Bravo, Santa Rita, San Jose and Heritage Park toys they could enjoy.

Officials with the office say they gave out about 400 gifts across the county.

