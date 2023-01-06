Wisconsin woman accused of poisoning husband’s coffee with veterinary drugs

Lafayette County, Wisconsin (KGNS) - A Wisconsin woman has been arrested on attempted murder charges after she allegedly poisoned her husband’s coffee.

Authorities in Lafayette County have arrested Amanda Chapin, 50 for allegedly adding substances to her husband’s coffee on three separate occasions last year.

The substances are allegedly medications that are used to euthanize animals.

Chapin’s husband is a veterinarian.

Authorities say on one occasion, Chapin drank the poisoned coffee and fell into a coma that lasted four days.

According to reports, bloodwork revealed barbiturates in his system came from drugs he used to euthanize animals.

The couple married last March, and Gary Chapin has filed for divorce.

