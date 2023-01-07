Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in the face

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing several charges for allegedly shooting a woman in west Laredo.

The incident happened on Friday evening at around 10 p.m. when officers were called out to a home at the 2013 Camp Avenue.

According to Laredo Police, a 22-year-old woman was in critical condition after she was allegedly shot in the face.

Authorities say two small children were present during the time of the shooting.

Police arrested, Francisco Javier Garcia, age 27 and charged him with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and two counts of endangerment of children.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

