Sames’ ‘Jeans for Non-Profit’ program raises $19,500 for Laredo charities

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Employees at Texas’ oldest dealership generated over $19,000 worth of funds all by wearing jeans to work.

As part of Sames’ ‘Jeans for Non-Profit’ program, the company was able to rack up $19,500 that will be split evenly between three charities.

The program which started back in June 2014 allows employees to wear jeans to work each Friday but only if they donate $2.

This year with the acquisition of Sames Chevrolet and Sames Nissan, the program added over 150 new employees who were able to take part in the initiative.

during their Holiday Luncheon, employees from the Laredo stores voted for their top three non-profit organizations to receive the funds.

The winning organizations were Driscoll Children’s Hospital, Sacred Heart Children’s Home, and Bethany House of Laredo.

V Driscoll Children’s Specialty Center of Laredo, Sacred Heart, and Bethany House representatives were on hand to accept checks for $6,500, totaling $19,500 in donations.

What makes this donation special is this is above and beyond what Sames as a corporation donates annually. This donation comes directly from the generosity of our team, and I am so proud of them!” said Evelyn Sames, Chief Operations Officer for Sames Motor Company.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.