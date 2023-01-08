Shop Local
Cloudier Monday, Then sunnier and Warmer

By Richard Berler
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air will arrive aloft from northeastern Mexico Monday with cloudier skies, and a slight chance of scattered patches of showers. Drier and warmer air will replace the most air aloft on Tuesday with clearing skies and warm temperatures. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. A new dry airmass from the Rockies will arrive Thursday with mild temperatures.

