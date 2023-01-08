Shop Local
Five motorcycles reported in a crash

Motorcycle accident leaves two in critical condition.
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A group of motorcyclists were involved in a crash early Saturday in North Laredo.

Laredo Police reported five motorcycles were involved in the accident along Interstate 35 close to Exit 12-B to Carrier Rd.

Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department found two patients in critical conditions. Two men aged 52 and 43 were riding on different motorcycles when they crashed with each other.

Both men were taken to Doctor’s Hospital to treat their injuries.

