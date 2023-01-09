Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

$15 million lottery ticket sold in tiny town of Luck

It is the biggest lottery win in the small town’s history, and no one knows who the lucky Luck resident is. (Source: WCCO)
By Adam Duxter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCK, Wisc. (WCCO) – Wisconsin has a new multi-millionaire after a $15.1 million lottery ticket was sold in the town of Luck Wednesday.

It is the biggest lottery win in the small town’s history, and no one knows who the lucky Luck resident is.

“Somebody was lucky,” store manager Paul Wondra said in disbelief.

With a population of just over 1,100 people, certainly, someone knows the winner – but it’s a mystery for now.

Some residents said the tiny town is very community-oriented and hope the winner would use the money to help some of the businesses in the area.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francisco Javier Garcia, age 27
Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in the face
Five motorcycles reported in crash
Five motorcycles reported in a crash
Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Minerva San Juanita Lopez, 47
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing fajita meat from several grocery stores

Latest News

The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this...
Emergency room staff win $1 million Powerball prize
More than $32,000 poured into the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England...
Damar Hamlin’s toy drive surpasses $8.5 million
Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit