Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Alleged incident between student and employee under investigation

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An employee at Blessed Sacrament has been placed on administrative leave following an incident involving a student.

It happened back in December when school officials were notified about it.

On Monday, Jan. 9, the Diocese of Laredo sent out a press release about an investigation.

KGNS reached out for more details, but the diocese said they could not disclose any more information about it at the time due to the ongoing investigation and the protection of the people involved.

What we do know is that the employee has been placed on administrative leave.

The diocese said they are cooperating with the Department of Family and Protective Services.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Arturo Nieto, age 31
Driver crashes into patrol unit while Laredo Police were responding to hit and run arrest
Francisco Javier Garcia, age 27
Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in the face
Five motorcycles reported in crash
Five motorcycles reported in a crash
Minerva San Juanita Lopez, 47
Laredo Police arrest woman accused of stealing meat from grocery stores

Latest News

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Fatal auto-pedestrian accident reported on McPherson
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, No Cold Air in Sight
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Laredoans invited to WBCA festivities
WBCA festivities back in full force this year!
Public invited to WBCA Festivities
Laredo invited to take part in WBCA festivities