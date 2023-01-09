Alleged incident between student and employee under investigation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An employee at Blessed Sacrament has been placed on administrative leave following an incident involving a student.

It happened back in December when school officials were notified about it.

On Monday, Jan. 9, the Diocese of Laredo sent out a press release about an investigation.

KGNS reached out for more details, but the diocese said they could not disclose any more information about it at the time due to the ongoing investigation and the protection of the people involved.

What we do know is that the employee has been placed on administrative leave.

The diocese said they are cooperating with the Department of Family and Protective Services.

