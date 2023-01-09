Shop Local
Congressman Cuellar joins President Biden on trip to El Paso

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EL PASO, TX. (KGNS) - President Biden is starting this week in Mexico after visiting the southern border for the first time since taking office two years ago.

Joining him was an entourage of officials from Washington, D.C. including Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, as well as Congress members Veronica Escobar, Vicente Gonzalez, and Laredo’s Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Cuellar shared pictures of their visit to Twitter saying he looked forward to meeting with El Paso officials, law enforcement and Homeland Security personnel to discuss how to bring order to the border and treat migrants with respect as a lawful path for relief is implemented.

