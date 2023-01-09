Congressman Cuellar joins President Biden on trip to El Paso

EL PASO, TX. (KGNS) - President Biden is starting this week in Mexico after visiting the southern border for the first time since taking office two years ago.

Joining him was an entourage of officials from Washington, D.C. including Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, as well as Congress members Veronica Escobar, Vicente Gonzalez, and Laredo’s Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Cuellar shared pictures of their visit to Twitter saying he looked forward to meeting with El Paso officials, law enforcement and Homeland Security personnel to discuss how to bring order to the border and treat migrants with respect as a lawful path for relief is implemented.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.