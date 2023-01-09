Congressman Cuellar speaks on President Biden’s trip to El Paso

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - President Biden is in Mexico City where he is expected to meet with leaders of Mexico and Canada head of Tuesday’s North American Leader’s Summit.

This comes after the president visited the southern border for the first time in his presidency.

Right alongside President Biden was U.S. Congressman and Laredoan Henry Cuellar who says that despite the criticism, it was important for the president to visit the U.S.-Mexico border.

Onboard Air Force One, Cuellar spoke to President Biden on getting more financial resources for communities such as Laredo who see the surge of migrants.

According to Cuellar, with a change of leadership in Congress, it might be difficult for the president to get the help needed for immigration reform.

“Honestly with this new Republican majority, the very extreme right, this drama we saw these last few days in congress last week,” said Cuellar. “This Republican congress is not even going to get close to immigration reform - now some of us will keep trying. Try to find a bipartisan solution but this new Congress will be very straight forward. The nation saw it for four or five days.”

Cuellar said he worries about a potential government shutdown and adds that passing any immigration legislature could be difficult for the next two years.

