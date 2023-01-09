Shop Local
Diocese of Laredo confirms incident between student and employee occurred

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An employee at Blessed Sacrament has been placed on administrative leave following an incident involving a student.

It happened back in December when school officials were notified about it.

On Monday, Jan. 9, the Diocese of Laredo sent out a press release confirming that an alleged incident happened at the school.

KGNS reached out for more details, but the diocese said they could not disclose any more information about it at the time due to the ongoing investigation and the protection of the people involved.

What we do know is that the employee has been placed on administrative leave.

The diocese said they are cooperating with the Department of Family and Protective Services.

