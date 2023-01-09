Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Driver crashes into patrol unit while Laredo Police were responding to hit and run arrest

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver is arrested after allegedly crashing into a police car while officers were responding to an accident on Loop 20.

The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 9 at around 1:41 a.m. when Laredo Police officers were called out to a hit and run accident at the 2300 block of Loop 20.

Authorities were able to locate a black 2022 Toyota Camry and the driver accused in the accident George Vera, 24.

George Vera, 24.
George Vera, 24.(Webb County Sheriff's Office)

Vera was taken to LMC.

According to Laredo Police, Vera tried to flee on foot but was found a few blocks later and charged with escaping arrest.

While police were making the arrest on Loop 20, an officer positioned his patrol unit with emergency lights blocking the  southbound lane of Loop 20.

At around 2:06 a.m., the patrol unit was struck by a white Ford F-150 Truck.

Blanca Alicia Athanatos, age 79, who was involved in the first accident, was sitting in the patrol unit when the Ford hit the patrol car.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Jorge Arturo Nieto, age 31 was taken to LMC for his injuries and subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated Class B.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No officers were injured at the scene.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francisco Javier Garcia, age 27
Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in the face
Five motorcycles reported in crash
Five motorcycles reported in a crash
Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Minerva San Juanita Lopez, 47
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing fajita meat from several grocery stores

Latest News

Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in the face
Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in the face
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Cloudier Monday, Then sunnier and Warmer
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Five motorcycles reported in crash
Five motorcycles reported in a crash