Driver crashes into patrol unit while Laredo Police were responding to hit and run arrest

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver is arrested after allegedly crashing into a police car while officers were responding to an accident on Loop 20.

The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 9 at around 1:41 a.m. when Laredo Police officers were called out to a hit and run accident at the 2300 block of Loop 20.

Authorities were able to locate a black 2022 Toyota Camry and the driver accused in the accident George Vera, 24.

George Vera, 24. (Webb County Sheriff's Office)

Vera was taken to LMC.

According to Laredo Police, Vera tried to flee on foot but was found a few blocks later and charged with escaping arrest.

While police were making the arrest on Loop 20, an officer positioned his patrol unit with emergency lights blocking the southbound lane of Loop 20.

At around 2:06 a.m., the patrol unit was struck by a white Ford F-150 Truck.

Blanca Alicia Athanatos, age 79, who was involved in the first accident, was sitting in the patrol unit when the Ford hit the patrol car.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Jorge Arturo Nieto, age 31 was taken to LMC for his injuries and subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated Class B.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No officers were injured at the scene.

