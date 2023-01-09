Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo Police arrest woman accused of stealing meat from grocery stores

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An alleged fajita bandit is arrested by Laredo Police.

Last week, police were asking for the public’s help in locating Minerva San Juanita Lopez, 47 for stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of fajita meat.

According to reports, employees at a local H-E-B store claim to have seen Lopez take five packages of meat worth more than $800.

There were also reports of the same woman seen in a different grocery store also allegedly taking $200 worth of meat.

Police were able to identify her based on surveillance footage.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francisco Javier Garcia, age 27
Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in the face
Five motorcycles reported in crash
Five motorcycles reported in a crash
Jorge Arturo Nieto, age 31
Driver crashes into patrol unit while Laredo Police were responding to hit and run arrest
Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Driver crashes into patrol unit while Laredo Police were responding to hit and run arrest
Driver crashes into patrol unit while Laredo Police were responding to hit and run arrest
Laredo Skaters take part in Derek Trevino Skate Jam
Laredo Skaters take part in Derek Trevino Skate Jam
Congressman Cuellar joins President Biden on trip to El Paso
Congressman Cuellar joins President Biden on trip to El Paso
Congressman Cuellar joins President Biden on trip to El Paso
Congressman Cuellar joins President Biden on trip to El Paso