Laredo Police arrest woman accused of stealing meat from grocery stores

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An alleged fajita bandit is arrested by Laredo Police.

Last week, police were asking for the public’s help in locating Minerva San Juanita Lopez, 47 for stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of fajita meat.

According to reports, employees at a local H-E-B store claim to have seen Lopez take five packages of meat worth more than $800.

There were also reports of the same woman seen in a different grocery store also allegedly taking $200 worth of meat.

Police were able to identify her based on surveillance footage.

