Laredo Skaters take part in Derek Trevino Skate Jam

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Skaters showed off their skills during an annual skateboarding competition over the weekend.

Laredoans Against Drunk Driving, (LADD) held its tenth annual Derek R. Trevino Memorial Skate Jam at North Central Park over the weekend.

Elizabeth Alonso Villarreal, the mother of Derek Trevino, organized the event as a way to honor her son and his love for skateboarding.

This is one of many events that Laredoans Against Drunk Driving is involved in that helps the Gateway City in more ways than one.

“We strongly rely on donations, and we appreciate those folks that do donate, and it’s all for the community”, said Villarreal. It’s not just for the skate comp LADD also provides scholarships, we provide counseling to the affected victims and survivors, and we assist with back pack drives and toys and all that, so the money stays here in Laredo.”

This was the first time the event was held since before the pandemic.

