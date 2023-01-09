Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo woman, fighting for her life after allegedly being shot by her husband

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 22-year-old woman remains in critical condition after she was allegedly shot by her husband over the weekend, according to court documents.

Laredo Police arrested 27-year-old Francisco Javier Garcia and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon along with two counts of child endangerment.

The incident on Friday at around 10 p.m. at the 2000 block of Camp Avenue.

According to court documents, the victim and Garcia were outside their home where a party was taking place when the weapon was discharged.

Garcia alleges it was an accident since he thought the handgun was not supposed to be loaded.

The documents also state that Garcia’s brother took the gun away from him and called 911.

Garcia remains in the Webb County Jail. His bond has been set at $170,000.

Police say they are investigating the possible mishandling of the weapon.

As of now, the investigation remains ongoing.

