Longhorn Teammates Share MVP Honors

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was another big year for Laredo in volleyball and we wanted to take a few minutes to honor the best of the best from this past fall.

MVP- Mia Molina (United) & Krizia Perez (United)

Offensive MVP- Eunice Cervantes (Cigarroa)

Defensive MVP- Mariana Gamboa (LBJ)

ALL CITY TEAM:

ALEXANDER- Abby Buenrostro, Valiera Ortiz

CIGARROA- Julissa Benavides, Emily Loredo

LBJ- Natalia Cisneros

MARTIN- Nadia Cortez

NIXON- Marlene Cabrera, Sofia Ballesteros

ST. AUGUSTINE- Ary Ledet, Kelly Samano

UNITED- Erika Peimbert

UNITED SOUTH- Melanie Chavez, Sierra Sanchez

