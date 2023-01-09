Longhorn Teammates Share MVP Honors

Shop Local
By Ryan Bailey
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was another big year for Laredo in volleyball and we wanted to take a few minutes to honor the best of the best from this past fall.

MVP- Mia Molina (United) & Krizia Perez (United)

Offensive MVP- Eunice Cervantes (Cigarroa)

Defensive MVP- Mariana Gamboa (LBJ)

ALL CITY TEAM:

ALEXANDER- Abby Buenrostro, Valiera Ortiz

CIGARROA- Julissa Benavides, Emily Loredo

LBJ- Natalia Cisneros

MARTIN- Nadia Cortez

NIXON- Marlene Cabrera, Sofia Ballesteros

ST. AUGUSTINE- Ary Ledet, Kelly Samano

UNITED- Erika Peimbert

UNITED SOUTH- Melanie Chavez, Sierra Sanchez

