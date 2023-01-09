Longhorn Teammates Share MVP Honors
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was another big year for Laredo in volleyball and we wanted to take a few minutes to honor the best of the best from this past fall.
MVP- Mia Molina (United) & Krizia Perez (United)
Offensive MVP- Eunice Cervantes (Cigarroa)
Defensive MVP- Mariana Gamboa (LBJ)
ALL CITY TEAM:
ALEXANDER- Abby Buenrostro, Valiera Ortiz
CIGARROA- Julissa Benavides, Emily Loredo
LBJ- Natalia Cisneros
MARTIN- Nadia Cortez
NIXON- Marlene Cabrera, Sofia Ballesteros
ST. AUGUSTINE- Ary Ledet, Kelly Samano
UNITED- Erika Peimbert
UNITED SOUTH- Melanie Chavez, Sierra Sanchez
