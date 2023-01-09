Pleasant day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Monday morning back to school a cold morning in the 50s with cloudy skies.

Partly sunny skies will limit surface heating and keep temps pleasant a high of 72.

Tonight a low of 52 ,with break in the clouds and light winds areas of fog will be possible tonight into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow cool morning in the upper 50s cloudy then gradually clearing up, a high of 80 .

This week is looking pleasant than warm highs in the low 70s to mid 80s partly to mostly sunny skies.

Very warm temperatures are expected on Wednesday with humid conditions highs in the mid 80s across south Texas.

On Thursday a cold front will bringing drier air opening a window for elevated fire weather conditions Thursday afternoon and dropping highs into the low 70s.

Lows will start in the low 60s then drop into the 40s by the end of the week .

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.