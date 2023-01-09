Sames Auto Arena to hold job fair

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Jobseekers looking for a new place of employment will have an opportunity to take part in a job fair.

The Sames Auto Arena is set to host the fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say applicants must be at least 18-years old and must bring a valid form of ID and their social security card.

They must also dress in business casual attire.

Several full and part time positions that are available include positions such as event staff supervisor, usher, front of house coordinator and many more.

