Webb County Commissioners to dedicate community center after Ricardo Molina Sr.

Webb County, TX . (KGNS) - The Rio Bravo Community Center will officially be renamed in memory of UISD Board member and public servant.

During Monday morning’s Commissioners Court meeting, officials were able to unanimously approve the item to name the building the “Ricardo Molina Sr. Community Center.

Molina who recently passed away served as a UISD Board member for 26 years and also served as the director for the Rio Bravo Community Center.

Honoring Mr. Molina’s legacy is something that holds dear to Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez.

“When I took office back in 2017, we were able to conjunctionally able to do a lot of good together,” said Gonzalez. “Him with the school board helping us in so many ways for the benefit of our children more than anything. So we are very proud of his work that he did for Webb County and as a UISD Board member, so this is just an honor for us to be able to dedicate his name to one of our buildings.”

Gonzalez said the next step is to get with Molina’s family to move forward with the dedication ceremony.

