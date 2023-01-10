Shop Local
Agents arrest convicted sex offender in Rio Bravo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIO BRAVO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted sex offender in Rio Bravo.

The incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 7 when agents were working their assigned duties and arrested a Mexican National.

Record checks revealed that Jonathan San Martin-Herrera, 35 was a registered sex offender and had prior convictions of Larceny, armed robbery, and lewd acts with a minor

San Martin-Herrera was transported to the Laredo South Station for processing.

