District Attorney’s Office prepares for Burgos & Chavez trials

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Two notorious murder cases that made national headlines are moving closer to trial.

According to Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, Joel David Chavez, the man accused in the death of Gracy Espinoza, and her unborn child, filed a motion to suppress evidence.

The evidence was gathered at the home of Chavez’s father; however, Judge Monica Notzon ruled the search was legal and the evidence gathered will be used in the trial.

Another case Alaniz is working on is Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles, the former Border Patrol agent accused of the murder of Grizelda Hernandez and her son Dominic Alexander Hernandez.

Alaniz is hoping the trial stays here in Webb County.

“Ronald Anthony Burgos’s, the defense, has put together a motion to change the venue to another jurisdiction,” said Alaniz. “Whether that be San Antonio, Corpus or somewhere outside Laredo. They feel like there’s been too much publicity in this case, so the hearing will be regarding that, that’s what we’re going to see what the judge decides.”

The hearing for change of venue will take place Feb. 9 at the 49th District Court.

