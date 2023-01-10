Shop Local
El Cenizo experiencing trash problems along riverbanks

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EL CENIZO, TX (KGNS) - The City of El Cenizo is dealing with a messy situation along the Rio Grande riverbanks.

According to City of El Cenizo officials, trash such as old tires and furniture are being left along the river.

Mayor Carina Hernandez said the previous city administration did not deal with the situation properly.

As a result, officials with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality or TCEQ has warned them about a possible fine if the city does not clean up the mess by April, 1.

The mayor is now calling for volunteers to help.

“Our planning is that within the next month, is to, of course we have a lot of people that let us know that they want to volunteer and help us out,” said El Cenizo Mayor Carina Hernandez. “But this is a lot of heavy material, and of course is down by the river we want to be careful that there’s no snakes or anything like that, so we are planning by the next month, more less, that is my goal to clean it up.”

The clean-up will take place in the upcoming days.

