Elderly woman killed after being struck by Bronco in Central Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly woman loses her life after she was allegedly hit by a vehicle in central laredo Monday night.

The accident happened before 8 p.m. at the corner of East Taylor and McPherson.

According to preliminary reports, the victim, identified as Virginia Villanueva, 79, had reportedly crossed at a non-designated crossing area that was poorly lit when a Bronco stuck her.

Laredo Police say the driver of the Bronco remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

He showed no signs of intoxicated and even volunteered a blood sample for further analysis.

