Elderly woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Central Laredo
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly woman loses her life after she was allegedly hit by a vehicle in central laredo Monday night.
The accident happened before 8 p.m. at the corner of East Taylor and McPherson.
According to preliminary reports, the victim, identified as Virginia Villanueva, 79, had reportedly crossed at a non-designated crossing area that was poorly lit when a vehicle stuck her.
Laredo Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
He showed no signs of intoxicated and even volunteered a blood sample for further analysis.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.