Elderly woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly woman loses her life after she was allegedly hit by a vehicle in central laredo Monday night.

The accident happened before 8 p.m. at the corner of East Taylor and McPherson.

According to preliminary reports, the victim, identified as Virginia Villanueva, 79, had reportedly crossed at a non-designated crossing area that was poorly lit when a vehicle stuck her.

Laredo Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

He showed no signs of intoxicated and even volunteered a blood sample for further analysis.

Authorites continue to search for North Central Park vandals
Laredo Police continue to search for North Central Park vandals
Webb County approves pay raise for part-time jailers
Webb County approves pay raise for part-time correctional officers
Court rules for City of El Cenizo to hold elections
El Cenizo experiencing trash problems along riverbanks
Webb County Veterans Services office offering transpiration for vets
Webb County Veterans Services office offering transpiration for vets